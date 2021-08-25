Advisors Asset Management Inc. Cuts Stake in IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP) by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,940 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 879 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in IPG Photonics were worth $1,041,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in IPG Photonics in the second quarter worth $69,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of IPG Photonics during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in shares of IPG Photonics during the first quarter valued at $59,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of IPG Photonics by 25.4% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 291 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its holdings in shares of IPG Photonics by 63.6% during the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 301 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. 61.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other IPG Photonics news, major shareholder Fibre Devices Ltd Ip sold 4,074 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.06, for a total value of $855,784.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,948,122 shares in the company, valued at $1,459,522,507.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Trevor Ness sold 2,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.07, for a total transaction of $572,182.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 20,974 shares of company stock valued at $4,449,574. Insiders own 32.90% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:IPGP opened at $170.38 on Wednesday. IPG Photonics Co. has a one year low of $151.07 and a one year high of $262.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 7.37 and a current ratio of 8.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.25 and a beta of 1.36. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $197.63.

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $371.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $380.88 million. IPG Photonics had a return on equity of 10.32% and a net margin of 16.24%. The company’s revenue was up 25.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.71 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that IPG Photonics Co. will post 5.27 EPS for the current year.

IPGP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of IPG Photonics from $280.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price objective on shares of IPG Photonics from $240.00 to $192.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 9th. TheStreet raised shares of IPG Photonics from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Citigroup lowered shares of IPG Photonics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $274.50 to $190.00 in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of IPG Photonics from $275.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $224.07.

IPG Photonics Corp. engages in the design, development, production and distribution of fiber lasers, laser systems, fiber amplifiers, and related optical components. Its products include lasers, beam delivery, medical, telecom equipment, product finder and components such as pump diodes, chillers, and mid-IR crystals.

