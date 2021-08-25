Advisors Asset Management Inc. Cuts Stake in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) by 46.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,336 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 40,962 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Suncor Energy were worth $1,111,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SU. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Suncor Energy by 165.7% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,435 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 895 shares in the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new stake in Suncor Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in Suncor Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $59,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in Suncor Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $63,000. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in Suncor Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $64,000. 57.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SU stock opened at $18.71 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $21.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.04. Suncor Energy Inc. has a one year low of $10.67 and a one year high of $25.73. The firm has a market cap of $27.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.70.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a $0.167 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.57%. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently -63.64%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on SU shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Suncor Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Suncor Energy from C$44.00 to C$42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Tudor Pickering reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$33.00 price objective on shares of Suncor Energy in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of Suncor Energy from C$35.00 to C$33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, National Bank Financial dropped their price target on shares of Suncor Energy from C$42.00 to C$41.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Suncor Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.42.

Suncor Energy, Inc is an integrated energy company, which develops petroleum resource basins. Its activities include oil sands development, and upgrading, onshore and offshore oil and gas production, petroleum refining, and product marketing. The company operates through the following business segments: Oil Sands; Exploration & Production; and Refining & Marketing.

