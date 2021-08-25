Advisors Asset Management Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) by 23.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 34,477 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 10,573 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Gentex were worth $1,141,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Boston Trust Walden Corp purchased a new stake in Gentex in the 2nd quarter worth $333,000. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Gentex by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,144 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $799,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd boosted its stake in Gentex by 23.0% during the 2nd quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd now owns 55,790 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,846,000 after purchasing an additional 10,432 shares during the last quarter. Touchstone Capital Inc. boosted its stake in Gentex by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Touchstone Capital Inc. now owns 231,352 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $7,655,000 after purchasing an additional 1,475 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oak Family Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Gentex by 31.9% during the 2nd quarter. Oak Family Advisors LLC now owns 163,403 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $5,407,000 after purchasing an additional 39,485 shares during the last quarter. 74.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Gentex alerts:

NASDAQ GNTX opened at $31.43 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $32.67. Gentex Co. has a 12 month low of $24.99 and a 12 month high of $37.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.51 billion, a PE ratio of 16.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.05.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The auto parts company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.07). Gentex had a net margin of 24.03% and a return on equity of 23.80%. The company had revenue of $428.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $458.02 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.02 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 86.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Gentex Co. will post 1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 8th will be given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. Gentex’s payout ratio is currently 34.04%.

In other Gentex news, Director Ling Zang sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.34, for a total transaction of $343,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,138 shares in the company, valued at $382,478.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John A. Mulder sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.65, for a total transaction of $228,550.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 41,365 shares in the company, valued at $1,350,567.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

GNTX has been the topic of several recent research reports. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Gentex from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 26th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $32.25 target price (down previously from $45.00) on shares of Gentex in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Gentex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gentex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities raised shares of Gentex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.53.

Gentex Company Profile

Gentex Corp. is a technology company, which engages in the design, development, and manufacture and supply of digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products. The firm operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The Automotive Products segment operates in virtually all of the foregoing facilities.

Featured Story: What is the role of the G-20?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GNTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX).

Receive News & Ratings for Gentex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gentex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.