Advisors Asset Management Inc. Grows Stake in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) by 108.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,134 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,226 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Polaris were worth $1,114,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its stake in Polaris by 144.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Polaris during the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its stake in Polaris by 445.3% during the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in Polaris by 106.8% during the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Polaris by 2,363.6% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. 69.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Lake Street Capital upped their price objective on shares of Polaris from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Polaris from $138.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Truist Securities dropped their price target on shares of Polaris from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Polaris from $158.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Truist dropped their price target on shares of Polaris from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Polaris currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $143.59.

Shares of PII stock opened at $127.17 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $132.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 1.17. Polaris Inc. has a one year low of $86.67 and a one year high of $147.73. The firm has a market cap of $7.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.18 and a beta of 1.98.

Polaris (NYSE:PII) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.53. The company had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.11 billion. Polaris had a net margin of 8.05% and a return on equity of 65.96%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 40.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.30 EPS. Analysts forecast that Polaris Inc. will post 9.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. Polaris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.56%.

Polaris Profile

Polaris Inc engages in designing, engineering, and manufacturing power sports vehicles. It operates through the following segments ORV, Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, Aftermarket, and Boats. The company was founded by Allen Hetteen, Edgar E. Hetteen, and David Johnson in 1954 and is headquartered in Medina, MN.

