Advisors Asset Management Inc. Has $1.05 Million Stock Position in Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL) by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,861 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 3,484 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Hexcel were worth $1,052,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Robeco Schweiz AG grew its holdings in shares of Hexcel by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 170,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $9,520,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in shares of Hexcel by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 22,225 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,245,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hexcel by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 10,290 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $642,000 after purchasing an additional 1,395 shares in the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hexcel during the 1st quarter worth $38,908,000. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR bought a new stake in shares of Hexcel during the 1st quarter worth $314,000. 88.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hexcel stock opened at $56.54 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market capitalization of $4.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -226.16 and a beta of 1.51. Hexcel Co. has a 12 month low of $31.04 and a 12 month high of $64.99. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $58.67.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The aerospace company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.07. Hexcel had a negative return on equity of 2.72% and a negative net margin of 1.77%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.08 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Hexcel Co. will post 0.22 EPS for the current year.

HXL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hexcel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Hexcel in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Hexcel from $64.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Hexcel presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.80.

Hexcel Company Profile

Hexcel Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets structural materials for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial markets. It operates in two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products. The Composite Materials segment manufactures and markets carbon fibers, fabrics and specialty reinforcements, prepregs and other fiber-reinforced matrix materials, structural adhesives, honeycomb, molding compounds, tooling materials, polyurethane systems, and laminates that are used in military and commercial aircraft, wind turbine blades, recreational products, and other industrial applications, as well as in automotive, marine, and trains.

