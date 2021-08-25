Advisors Asset Management Inc. Has $1.11 Million Position in Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AJRD)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AJRD) by 16.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 23,058 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 4,558 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Aerojet Rocketdyne were worth $1,113,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AJRD. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Aerojet Rocketdyne in the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Aerojet Rocketdyne during the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Manchester Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Aerojet Rocketdyne by 256.0% during the first quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 1,335 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 960 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in Aerojet Rocketdyne during the first quarter valued at approximately $153,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Aerojet Rocketdyne by 137.3% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,432 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 1,986 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.95% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on AJRD. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price target on Aerojet Rocketdyne from $56.00 to $51.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Truist lowered their price target on Aerojet Rocketdyne from $56.00 to $51.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Aerojet Rocketdyne currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.40.

AJRD opened at $42.92 on Wednesday. Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.15 and a 1-year high of $53.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The company has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a PE ratio of 27.34 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.77.

Aerojet Rocketdyne (NYSE:AJRD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The aerospace company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.15. Aerojet Rocketdyne had a return on equity of 38.22% and a net margin of 6.09%. The company had revenue of $556.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $535.85 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. will post 1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aerospace and defense products and systems in the United States. It operates in two segments, Aerospace and Defense, and Real Estate. The Aerospace and Defense segment offers aerospace and defense products and systems for the United States government, including the Department of Defense, the National Aeronautics and Space Administration, and aerospace and defense prime contractors.

