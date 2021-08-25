Advisors Asset Management Inc. Has $1.14 Million Stock Position in Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (NYSE:BEP)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (NYSE:BEP) (TSE:BEP) by 30.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,603 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,899 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Brookfield Renewable Partners were worth $1,142,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,507 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $491,000 after buying an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,885 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $251,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC now owns 15,419 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $595,000 after buying an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 72,335 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,081,000 after buying an additional 494 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 6,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. 51.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BEP opened at $40.55 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $11.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.91 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $38.39. Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. has a 52 week low of $29.11 and a 52 week high of $49.87.

Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP) (TSE:BEP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $928.42 million. Brookfield Renewable Partners had a negative net margin of 9.25% and a negative return on equity of 1.80%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.43 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be given a $0.3038 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.00%. Brookfield Renewable Partners’s payout ratio is -200.00%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TD Securities dropped their target price on Brookfield Renewable Partners from $47.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Brookfield Renewable Partners from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Tudor Pickering reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Brookfield Renewable Partners from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, TheStreet raised Brookfield Renewable Partners from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.38.

Brookfield Renewable Partners LP engages in owning a portfolio of renewable power generating facilities primarily in North America, Colombia, Brazil, Europe, India, and China.. It operates through following segments: Hydroelectric, Wind, Solar, Energy Transition, and Corporate. The Energy Transition segment distributes generation, pumped storage, cogeneration, and biomass.

