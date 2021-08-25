Advisors Asset Management Inc. Increases Position in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,277 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,575 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $1,005,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 5.1% during the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 47,380 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,811,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 67.9% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 60,114 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,252,000 after acquiring an additional 24,301 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 2.5% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,539,087 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $249,989,000 after acquiring an additional 156,740 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 16.3% during the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 91,987 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,517,000 after acquiring an additional 12,899 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 3.5% during the first quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 1,165,241 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,638,000 after acquiring an additional 39,841 shares in the last quarter. 73.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FITB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $35.84 price objective (down previously from $46.00) on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research note on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $36.73 price objective for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.23.

Shares of FITB opened at $38.44 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.21, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 1-year low of $19.32 and a 1-year high of $43.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $37.53.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.13. Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 31.30% and a return on equity of 13.03%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.23 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.00%.

Fifth Third Bancorp Profile

Fifth Third Bancorp engages in the provision of banking & financial services, retail & commercial banking, consumer lending services, and investment advisory services through its subsidiary Fifth Third Bank. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Branch Banking, Consumer Lending and Wealth & Asset Management.

