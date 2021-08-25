Advisors Asset Management Inc. Makes New $1.07 Million Investment in Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 18,411 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,070,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of JBL. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Jabil during the 2nd quarter worth about $48,153,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Jabil by 27.7% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,206,100 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $167,230,000 after purchasing an additional 695,900 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Jabil by 480.4% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 800,265 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,742,000 after purchasing an additional 662,376 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Jabil by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,094,538 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $630,853,000 after purchasing an additional 589,775 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of Jabil during the 1st quarter worth about $17,208,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.17% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. upped their price target on shares of Jabil from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Jabil from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Jabil from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Jabil presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.63.

In other news, Director Thomas A. Sansone sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.25, for a total value of $1,481,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 204,588 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,121,839. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Robert L. Katz sold 2,735 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total transaction of $158,630.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 170,118 shares in the company, valued at $9,866,844. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 135,358 shares of company stock valued at $7,979,734. Corporate insiders own 2.81% of the company’s stock.

Jabil stock opened at $59.89 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $57.97. Jabil Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.42 and a 1-year high of $61.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market cap of $8.73 billion, a PE ratio of 15.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.35.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 17th. The technology company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.26. Jabil had a net margin of 2.02% and a return on equity of 29.25%. The business had revenue of $7.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.37 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Jabil Inc. will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.53%. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 91.43%.

Jabil announced that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Friday, July 23rd that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the technology company to purchase up to 11.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Jabil Company Profile

Jabil, Inc engages in the provision of electronic manufacturing services and solutions. It offers electronics design, production, product management, and repair services to companies in the automotive and transportation, capital equipment, consumer lifestyles and wearable technologies, computing and storage, defense and aerospace, digital home, healthcare, industrial and energy, mobility, networking and telecommunications, packaging, point of sale, and printing industries.

