Advisors Asset Management Inc. Sells 1,694 Shares of Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,511 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,694 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Camden Property Trust were worth $1,129,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in Camden Property Trust by 180.0% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 672 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Camden Property Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $388,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its stake in Camden Property Trust by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 13,519 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,793,000 after buying an additional 1,224 shares during the last quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt increased its stake in Camden Property Trust by 138.7% in the 2nd quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 2,065 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $274,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tufton Capital Management purchased a new stake in Camden Property Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $225,000. 84.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Camden Property Trust news, CEO Richard J. Campo sold 14,409 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.62, for a total value of $2,141,465.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman D Keith Oden sold 50,616 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.28, for a total transaction of $6,746,100.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 285,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,005,058.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 134,143 shares of company stock valued at $19,165,726. 2.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CPT opened at $142.50 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $142.03. The company has a market cap of $14.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 114.00, a PEG ratio of 15.90 and a beta of 0.73. Camden Property Trust has a 12 month low of $86.19 and a 12 month high of $152.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 1.80.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.97). Camden Property Trust had a return on equity of 3.50% and a net margin of 11.73%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Camden Property Trust will post 5.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. Camden Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.76%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective on shares of Camden Property Trust in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Camden Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Truist Securities raised their price target on shares of Camden Property Trust from $116.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Camden Property Trust from $120.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Camden Property Trust from $108.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.64.

Camden Property Trust Profile

Camden Property Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition and construction of multifamily apartment communities. It focuses on maintaining a geographically portfolio of apartment homes located across the U.S.

