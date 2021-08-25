Advisors Asset Management Inc. Sells 6,069 Shares of CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) by 25.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,017 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 6,069 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in CMS Energy were worth $1,064,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CMS. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of CMS Energy during the 1st quarter worth $137,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in CMS Energy by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 946,963 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $57,767,000 after purchasing an additional 9,927 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in CMS Energy by 33.8% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 8,015 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $491,000 after purchasing an additional 2,023 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in CMS Energy by 5.6% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 23,780 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,456,000 after purchasing an additional 1,262 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in CMS Energy by 17.2% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 30,502 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,867,000 after purchasing an additional 4,477 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.84% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Mizuho dropped their target price on CMS Energy from $65.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on CMS Energy from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $62.00 price target on shares of CMS Energy in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Vertical Research cut CMS Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut CMS Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $64.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.71.

In related news, CAO Glenn P. Barba sold 12,800 shares of CMS Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.10, for a total transaction of $807,680.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, SVP Brian F. Rich sold 3,500 shares of CMS Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.14, for a total value of $220,990.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 24,291 shares of company stock valued at $1,530,505 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CMS opened at $63.54 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.48. CMS Energy Co. has a one year low of $53.19 and a one year high of $67.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.40 billion, a PE ratio of 20.30, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.16. CMS Energy had a return on equity of 14.38% and a net margin of 12.85%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that CMS Energy Co. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 6th will be paid a $0.435 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.74%. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.17%.

CMS Energy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in business through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following business segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment engages in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution and sale of electricity.

