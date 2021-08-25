Advisors Asset Management Inc. Sells 6,723 Shares of CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE) (TSE:CAE) by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 37,093 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 6,723 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in CAE were worth $1,142,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in CAE by 1,518.1% in the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,521 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,427 shares during the period. GVO Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in CAE in the 1st quarter valued at $91,000. Andra AP fonden bought a new position in CAE in the 1st quarter valued at $201,000. Bellecapital International Ltd. bought a new position in CAE in the 2nd quarter valued at $203,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in CAE in the 1st quarter valued at $191,000. 54.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CAE alerts:

Several brokerages have commented on CAE. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of CAE from C$44.00 to C$46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of CAE from C$39.00 to C$41.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CAE from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of CAE from C$43.00 to C$44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Desjardins downgraded shares of CAE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.80.

Shares of NYSE:CAE opened at $28.29 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $8.96 billion, a PE ratio of 91.26, a PEG ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 1.81. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.08. CAE Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.80 and a 52 week high of $32.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.30.

CAE (NYSE:CAE) (TSE:CAE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The aerospace company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.02. CAE had a net margin of 3.50% and a return on equity of 7.39%. On average, equities research analysts predict that CAE Inc. will post 0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CAE Profile

CAE, Inc engages in the provision of digital immersion and training services for the civil aviation, defense and security, and healthcare markets. It operates through the following segments: Civil Aviation Training Solutions, Defence and Security, and Healthcare. The Civil Aviation Training Solutions segment focuses on aviation professionals, airlines, business aviation operators, and aircraft manufacturers.

See Also: Debt-To-Equity Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for CAE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CAE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.