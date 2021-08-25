Aergo Tops One Day Trading Volume of $388.70 Million (AERGO)

Aergo (CURRENCY:AERGO) traded 8% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on August 25th. One Aergo coin can currently be bought for $0.24 or 0.00000503 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Aergo has traded 27.3% higher against the US dollar. Aergo has a total market capitalization of $64.34 million and approximately $388.70 million worth of Aergo was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Aergo Profile

Aergo (CRYPTO:AERGO) is a coin. Its launch date was November 22nd, 2018. Aergo’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 264,019,890 coins. The Reddit community for Aergo is /r/Aergo_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Aergo’s official Twitter account is @AERGO_IO and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Aergo is www.aergo.io . The official message board for Aergo is medium.com/aergo

According to CryptoCompare, “AERGO’s platform seeks to enable enterprises and developers to easily design, build and deploy their own blockchain applications within the cloud. The platform aims to offer the possibility for creators to tailor their blockchain and applications to their needs, by giving them the choice to run across either a public or private network. AERGO Token is an Ethereum-based token created to operate on the AERGO platform. It aims to serve a multitude of different functions. The AERGO Token is broadly speaking intended to be the medium of exchange within the AERGO ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling Aergo

