Aeron Tops One Day Trading Volume of $67,082.00 (ARNX)

Aeron (CURRENCY:ARNX) traded up 1.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on August 25th. One Aeron coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Aeron has traded 2.2% lower against the US dollar. Aeron has a market cap of $7,559.25 and approximately $67,082.00 worth of Aeron was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002103 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $25.75 or 0.00054152 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00003074 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.94 or 0.00014590 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002103 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.75 or 0.00052044 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $369.78 or 0.00777494 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $47.33 or 0.00099507 BTC.

About Aeron

Aeron (CRYPTO:ARNX) is a coin. Its launch date was November 3rd, 2017. Aeron’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins. Aeron’s official Twitter account is @aeron_aero and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Aeron is /r/aeronaero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Aeron is aeron.aero . Aeron’s official message board is medium.com/@aeronaero

According to CryptoCompare, “The solution that Aeron proposes, relies on blockchain technology to track aircraft maintenance and pilot logs. Aeron is constructing a database and an online system that is decentralized and hosts global data on aircraft, flight schools and pilots. This electronic logging system would enable pilots to have logs that can be verified online, making aviation safer for everyone involved. Aeron is performing its token upgrade. “

Buying and Selling Aeron

