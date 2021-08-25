Aeva Technologies (NYSE:AEVA) Shares Gap Up to $9.21

Aeva Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AEVA)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $9.21, but opened at $9.68. Aeva Technologies shares last traded at $9.41, with a volume of 26,745 shares traded.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AEVA. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Aeva Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. New Street Research assumed coverage on shares of Aeva Technologies in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Aeva Technologies from $22.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Aeva Technologies in a report on Monday, July 19th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.00.

Get Aeva Technologies alerts:

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.64.

Aeva Technologies (NYSE:AEVA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.02). Analysts expect that Aeva Technologies, Inc. will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AEVA. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Aeva Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in Aeva Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new stake in Aeva Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Aeva Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $72,000. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Aeva Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $106,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.95% of the company’s stock.

Aeva Technologies Company Profile (NYSE:AEVA)

Aeva Technologies, Inc, through its frequency modulated continuous wave (FMCW) sensing technology, designs a 4D LiDAR-on-chip that enables the adoption of LiDAR across various applications. The company is based in Mountain View, California.

Read More: What is the significance of the death cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Aeva Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aeva Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.