Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) Price Target Increased to $82.00 by Analysts at Bank of America

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) had its price objective boosted by research analysts at Bank of America from $71.00 to $82.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 19.66% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also commented on AFRM. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Affirm from $155.00 to $87.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Affirm from $146.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Affirm from $85.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Affirm in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They set an “underweight” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Finally, DA Davidson lowered shares of Affirm from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.00.

NASDAQ:AFRM opened at $68.53 on Wednesday. Affirm has a one year low of $46.50 and a one year high of $146.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.07.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Affirm during the second quarter worth $27,000. Bamco Inc. NY acquired a new position in Affirm during the first quarter worth $28,000. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Affirm during the first quarter worth $29,000. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new position in Affirm during the first quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Firestone Capital Management acquired a new position in Affirm during the first quarter worth $32,000. 29.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Affirm

Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States and Canada. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its payments network and partnership with an originating bank, enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging from one to forty-eight months.

