Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) PT Raised to $82.00 at Bank of America

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) had its price target hoisted by equities researchers at Bank of America from $71.00 to $82.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 19.66% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on AFRM. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Affirm in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock. DA Davidson cut shares of Affirm from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Affirm from $85.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Affirm from $155.00 to $87.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Affirm from $90.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Affirm currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:AFRM opened at $68.53 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $64.07. Affirm has a fifty-two week low of $46.50 and a fifty-two week high of $146.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AFRM. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Affirm during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Bamco Inc. NY purchased a new stake in shares of Affirm during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Affirm during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Affirm during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Firestone Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Affirm during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.33% of the company’s stock.

About Affirm

Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States and Canada. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its payments network and partnership with an originating bank, enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging from one to forty-eight months.

