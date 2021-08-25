Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) Trading 5.3% Higher on Analyst Upgrade

Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM)’s stock price traded up 5.3% on Wednesday after Bank of America raised their price target on the stock from $71.00 to $82.00. Bank of America currently has a buy rating on the stock. Affirm traded as high as $73.54 and last traded at $72.19. 52,607 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 2,845,939 shares. The stock had previously closed at $68.53.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on AFRM. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Affirm in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Affirm from $90.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Affirm from $146.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. DA Davidson downgraded shares of Affirm from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $90.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Stephens started coverage on shares of Affirm in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.00.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Woodline Partners LP acquired a new position in Affirm during the 1st quarter worth $11,285,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new position in shares of Affirm in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,563,000. Rokos Capital Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of Affirm in the 1st quarter valued at about $4,203,000. Dumac Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Affirm in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,768,000. Finally, Crescent Park Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Affirm in the 1st quarter valued at about $424,000. 29.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $64.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

About Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM)

Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States and Canada. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its payments network and partnership with an originating bank, enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging from one to forty-eight months.

