Agile Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGRX) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Agile Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGRX) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $4.51.

AGRX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 price target on shares of Agile Therapeutics in a report on Friday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Agile Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of Agile Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $1.03 target price (down from $6.00) on shares of Agile Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th.

In other Agile Therapeutics news, CFO Dennis Reilly purchased 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.08 per share, for a total transaction of $54,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 226,306 shares in the company, valued at approximately $244,410.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Alfred Altomari purchased 26,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.26 per share, with a total value of $33,012.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of AGRX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Agile Therapeutics by 254.7% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 169,247 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $485,000 after acquiring an additional 121,537 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Agile Therapeutics by 26.7% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 35,722 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 7,517 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Agile Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $291,000. Grimes & Company Inc. raised its stake in Agile Therapeutics by 71.6% in the first quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 51,486 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 21,486 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Agile Therapeutics by 12.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,237,241 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,573,000 after buying an additional 134,999 shares in the last quarter. 40.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AGRX stock opened at $1.05 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 3.18 and a quick ratio of 2.88. Agile Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.93 and a 1 year high of $3.89. The company has a market cap of $97.65 million, a PE ratio of -1.35 and a beta of 0.96.

Agile Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AGRX) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Agile Therapeutics will post -0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Agile Therapeutics Company Profile

Agile Therapeutics, Inc, a women's healthcare company, researches, develops, and commercializes prescription contraceptive products for women in the United States. Its lead product is Twirla, also known as AG200-15, a once-weekly prescription contraceptive patch. The company is also developing a pipeline of Twirla line extensions and other transdermal contraceptive products, including AG200-15 Extended Regimen (ER), a regimen that allows a woman to have four episodes of withdrawal bleeding per year; AG200-15 smaller patch (SmP), which is a regimen designed to provide shorter and lighter withdrawal bleeds, and enhance contraceptive efficacy; AG200-15 ER SmP, a regimen to allow a woman to extend the length of her contraceptive cycle, as well as have shorter and lighter withdrawal bleeding episodes per year; and AG890, a progestin-only contraceptive patch intended for use by women who are unable or unwilling to take estrogen.

