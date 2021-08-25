Aion Hits Market Capitalization of $100.58 Million (AION)

Aion (CURRENCY:AION) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on August 25th. One Aion coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.20 or 0.00000416 BTC on major exchanges. Aion has a market cap of $100.58 million and approximately $11.89 million worth of Aion was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Aion has traded 16.1% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $48,874.79 or 1.00039817 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.28 or 0.00041516 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $258.03 or 0.00528146 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $431.52 or 0.00883269 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $176.27 or 0.00360803 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.89 or 0.00007954 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00002266 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.62 or 0.00005362 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $34.32 or 0.00070252 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00004786 BTC.

Aion Coin Profile

Aion (CRYPTO:AION) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash210,9 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 19th, 2017. Aion’s total supply is 495,007,834 coins. The Reddit community for Aion is /r/AionNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Aion’s official website is theoan.com . Aion’s official Twitter account is @Aion_Network and its Facebook page is accessible here . Aion’s official message board is blog.aion.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Aion is the digital asset of The Open Application Network. Aion is used to secure and access The OAN. As a public infrastructure, a global community of individuals, software companies, and institutions secure and maintain the operations of The OAN. These critical functions are enabled and incentivized using Aion.The Open Application Network solves the unintended consequences of platform economies. The OAN is an open-source public infrastructure for the creation and hosting of Open Apps. Open Apps are programs that put users back in control and are universally accessible across platforms. The OAN is built on open standards and is owned by everyone that uses it. “

Aion Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aion should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Aion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

