Aion Price Up 16.1% Over Last Week (AION)

Aion (CURRENCY:AION) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on August 25th. Aion has a market cap of $100.58 million and approximately $11.89 million worth of Aion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Aion coin can now be bought for about $0.20 or 0.00000416 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Aion has traded up 16.1% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $48,874.79 or 1.00039817 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.28 or 0.00041516 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $258.03 or 0.00528146 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $431.52 or 0.00883269 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $176.27 or 0.00360803 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.89 or 0.00007954 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00002266 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.62 or 0.00005362 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.32 or 0.00070252 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00004786 BTC.

About Aion

Aion is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash210,9 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 19th, 2017. Aion’s total supply is 495,007,834 coins. Aion’s official message board is blog.aion.network . The Reddit community for Aion is /r/AionNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Aion’s official Twitter account is @Aion_Network and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Aion is theoan.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Aion is the digital asset of The Open Application Network. Aion is used to secure and access The OAN. As a public infrastructure, a global community of individuals, software companies, and institutions secure and maintain the operations of The OAN. These critical functions are enabled and incentivized using Aion.The Open Application Network solves the unintended consequences of platform economies. The OAN is an open-source public infrastructure for the creation and hosting of Open Apps. Open Apps are programs that put users back in control and are universally accessible across platforms. The OAN is built on open standards and is owned by everyone that uses it. “

Buying and Selling Aion

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aion should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Aion using one of the exchanges listed above.

