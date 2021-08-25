Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) Stake Increased by Financial Counselors Inc.

Financial Counselors Inc. grew its position in shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) by 22.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,481 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,269 shares during the quarter. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $1,911,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ABNB. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Airbnb during the second quarter worth approximately $15,006,000. Patten Group Inc. raised its stake in Airbnb by 61.2% during the second quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 1,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after acquiring an additional 712 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Airbnb during the second quarter worth $520,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its stake in Airbnb by 34.3% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 62,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,523,000 after acquiring an additional 15,893 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in Airbnb by 14.7% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 16,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,591,000 after acquiring an additional 2,168 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.75% of the company’s stock.

In other Airbnb news, insider Nathan Blecharczyk sold 874,900 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.89, for a total transaction of $129,388,961.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 287,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,535,826.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey D. Jordan sold 20,000 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.04, for a total value of $2,900,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,074 shares in the company, valued at $735,932.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,603,813 shares of company stock valued at $523,775,180 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 36.30% of the company’s stock.

ABNB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Airbnb from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 14th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Airbnb from $245.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Truist Securities reduced their price target on Airbnb from $180.00 to $160.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 14th. BTIG Research upgraded Airbnb from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $172.50 to $170.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, DA Davidson cut their target price on Airbnb from $210.00 to $174.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $170.06.

Airbnb stock opened at $161.42 on Wednesday. Airbnb, Inc. has a one year low of $121.50 and a one year high of $219.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $146.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.36. Analysts anticipate that Airbnb, Inc. will post -0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Airbnb Company Profile

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform for stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms and luxury villas. The company was formerly known as AirBed & Breakfast, Inc and changed its name to Airbnb, Inc in November 2010.

