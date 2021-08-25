Akash Network Hits Market Cap of $233.86 Million (AKT)

Akash Network (CURRENCY:AKT) traded 1.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on August 25th. One Akash Network coin can currently be purchased for $3.10 or 0.00006341 BTC on major exchanges. Akash Network has a total market cap of $233.86 million and $1.82 million worth of Akash Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Akash Network has traded up 13.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002048 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00002405 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.15 or 0.00053547 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61.78 or 0.00126488 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $75.87 or 0.00155342 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00003550 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $48,649.88 or 0.99607135 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $503.05 or 0.01029966 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,157.98 or 0.06465741 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Akash Network Coin Profile

Akash Network’s total supply is 153,750,177 coins and its circulating supply is 75,516,924 coins. Akash Network’s official website is akash.network . Akash Network’s official Twitter account is @akashnet_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Akash Network is https://reddit.com/r/akashnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Akash DeCloud is a cloud built for DeFi, decentralized projects, and high growth companies, providing scale, flexibility, and price performance. Its serverless computing platform is compatible with all cloud providers and all applications that run on the cloud. “

Akash Network Coin Trading

