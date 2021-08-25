Akropolis (AKRO) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $22.67 Million

Akropolis (CURRENCY:AKRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on August 25th. Akropolis has a market cap of $115.31 million and $22.67 million worth of Akropolis was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Akropolis coin can now be bought for $0.0355 or 0.00000073 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Akropolis has traded 24.9% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002045 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.65 or 0.00054489 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00003150 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.19 or 0.00014696 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002048 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $25.94 or 0.00053034 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $385.51 or 0.00788251 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.79 or 0.00101800 BTC.

Akropolis (AKRO) is a coin. It was first traded on July 6th, 2019. Akropolis’ total supply is 4,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,244,483,103 coins. The official message board for Akropolis is t.me/AkropolisAnnouncements . Akropolis’ official Twitter account is @akropolisio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Akropolis is akropolis.io . The Reddit community for Akropolis is /r/AkropolisIO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Akropolis is a domain-specific financial protocol dedicated to the needs of the informal bank-less economy. It can be implemented on any blockchain with a Turing-complete [4] virtual machine. The proposed initial implementation is on the Ethereum blockchain. “

