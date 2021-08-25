Alamo Group Inc. (NYSE:ALG) Director Ronald A. Robinson Sells 115 Shares

Alamo Group Inc. (NYSE:ALG) Director Ronald A. Robinson sold 115 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.05, for a total value of $17,255.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Ronald A. Robinson also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Alamo Group alerts:

On Thursday, August 12th, Ronald A. Robinson sold 2,261 shares of Alamo Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.88, for a total value of $350,183.68.

On Tuesday, August 10th, Ronald A. Robinson sold 4,486 shares of Alamo Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.11, for a total value of $682,365.46.

On Thursday, August 5th, Ronald A. Robinson sold 38 shares of Alamo Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $5,700.00.

On Friday, July 2nd, Ronald A. Robinson sold 1,450 shares of Alamo Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.51, for a total value of $221,139.50.

ALG traded up $0.89 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $150.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,147 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,733. The company has a current ratio of 3.37, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $147.69. Alamo Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $97.52 and a 1 year high of $165.98. The company has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.97.

Alamo Group (NYSE:ALG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.41. Alamo Group had a net margin of 5.78% and a return on equity of 11.59%. On average, equities analysts expect that Alamo Group Inc. will post 7.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 14th. Alamo Group’s payout ratio is presently 9.43%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Alamo Group by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,554,642 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $242,756,000 after buying an additional 48,514 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Alamo Group by 35.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 64,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,103,000 after buying an additional 16,775 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in Alamo Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,025,000. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Alamo Group by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 10,527 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,644,000 after purchasing an additional 1,349 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Alamo Group by 22.0% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,917 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,080,000 after purchasing an additional 1,247 shares during the last quarter. 85.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ALG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alamo Group in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Alamo Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th.

Alamo Group Company Profile

Alamo Group, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of agricultural equipment and infrastructure maintenance equipment for governmental and industrial use. Its products include tractor-mounted mowing and other vegetation maintenance equipment, street sweepers, excavators, vacuum trucks, snow removal equipment, zero turn radius mowers, agricultural implements, and related aftermarket parts.

Recommended Story: How to track put option volume

Receive News & Ratings for Alamo Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alamo Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.