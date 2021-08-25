Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) Shares Bought by Nwam LLC

Nwam LLC increased its position in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) by 11.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 51,632 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 5,505 shares during the period. Nwam LLC’s holdings in Alaska Air Group were worth $3,114,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ALK. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Alaska Air Group in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alaska Air Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alaska Air Group during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Alaska Air Group by 470.6% in the first quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 485 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in Alaska Air Group by 78.0% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 534 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the period. 72.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Jessie J. Knight, Jr. purchased 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $66.26 per share, for a total transaction of $79,512.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 4,987 shares in the company, valued at $330,438.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Bradley D. Tilden sold 4,875 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.60, for a total transaction of $295,425.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 16,290 shares of company stock valued at $1,038,084. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE ALK opened at $57.12 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.98. Alaska Air Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $34.83 and a fifty-two week high of $74.25. The business has a 50 day moving average of $58.74. The stock has a market cap of $7.15 billion, a PE ratio of -11.75 and a beta of 1.76.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The transportation company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. Alaska Air Group had a negative net margin of 15.52% and a negative return on equity of 37.62%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 262.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($3.54) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Alaska Air Group, Inc. will post -1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ALK shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Alaska Air Group from $90.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Wolfe Research upgraded Alaska Air Group from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. MKM Partners assumed coverage on Alaska Air Group in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price target for the company. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on Alaska Air Group from $85.00 to $78.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Alaska Air Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.09.

Alaska Air Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of air transportation services. It operates through the following segments: Mainline, Regional and Horizon. The Mainline segment includes Alaska’s Boeing or Airbus jet aircraft for passengers and cargo throughout the U.S., and in parts of Canada, Mexico, and Costa Rica.

