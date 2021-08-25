Alastair Clayton Buys 2,000,000 Shares of Artemis Resources Limited (ASX:ARV) Stock

Artemis Resources Limited (ASX:ARV) insider Alastair Clayton acquired 2,000,000 shares of Artemis Resources stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$0.06 ($0.05) per share, for a total transaction of A$126,000.00 ($90,000.00).
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 5.14 and a quick ratio of 5.14.
About Artemis Resources
