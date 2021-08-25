Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) Stock Position Reduced by Silver Lake Advisory LLC

Silver Lake Advisory LLC trimmed its holdings in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,730 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 475 shares during the period. Albemarle accounts for approximately 2.2% of Silver Lake Advisory LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. Silver Lake Advisory LLC’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $4,498,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Grandview Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Albemarle in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. bought a new stake in Albemarle in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in Albemarle by 43.0% in the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 173 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Albemarle in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Albemarle in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. 77.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CAO John Clarence Barichivich III sold 1,340 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.85, for a total value of $224,919.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $503,382.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Raphael Goszcz Crawford sold 9,521 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.41, for a total transaction of $2,288,943.61. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,340 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,370,759.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 31,010 shares of company stock valued at $6,437,420. Corporate insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ALB stock traded up $4.97 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $234.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,830,130 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,417,819. Albemarle Co. has a 1-year low of $79.06 and a 1-year high of $242.07. The company has a market capitalization of $27.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.95, a P/E/G ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 2.18. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $194.35.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.06. Albemarle had a net margin of 21.78% and a return on equity of 8.92%. The company had revenue of $773.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $787.72 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.86 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Albemarle Co. will post 3.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 17th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 16th. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio is 37.86%.

Several research firms have commented on ALB. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Albemarle from $200.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $50.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $205.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $175.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $208.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Albemarle presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $171.45.

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lithium, Bromine Specialties, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties; and reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for use in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes in the areas of steroid chemistry and vitamins, life sciences, pharmaceutical industry, and other markets.

