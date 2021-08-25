Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.600-$4.000 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.610. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.30 billion-$3.40 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.24 billion.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Albemarle from $175.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Albemarle from $50.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Loop Capital lifted their target price on Albemarle from $208.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday. lifted their target price on Albemarle from $174.00 to $191.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Albemarle from $205.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Albemarle presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $171.45.

Shares of ALB traded up $1.93 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $231.13. 2,366 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,503,158. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 2.18. Albemarle has a 12-month low of $79.06 and a 12-month high of $242.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 1.56. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $192.97.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $773.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $787.72 million. Albemarle had a return on equity of 8.92% and a net margin of 21.78%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.86 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Albemarle will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 17th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 16th. Albemarle’s payout ratio is currently 37.86%.

In other news, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 6,135 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.76, for a total value of $1,010,802.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 49,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,209,990.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO John Clarence Barichivich III sold 1,340 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.85, for a total value of $224,919.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,999 shares in the company, valued at approximately $503,382.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 31,010 shares of company stock valued at $6,437,420. 0.63% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Albemarle stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) by 35.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 507,062 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 131,903 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.43% of Albemarle worth $85,420,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 77.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lithium, Bromine Specialties, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties; and reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for use in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes in the areas of steroid chemistry and vitamins, life sciences, pharmaceutical industry, and other markets.

