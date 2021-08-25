Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $23.64.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Barclays upgraded Albertsons Companies from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $27.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Tigress Financial downgraded Albertsons Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Albertsons Companies from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Albertsons Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on Albertsons Companies from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in Albertsons Companies by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 17,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after acquiring an additional 505 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its position in Albertsons Companies by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 19,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. American Trust Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Albertsons Companies by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. American Trust Investment Advisors LLC now owns 36,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $722,000 after acquiring an additional 1,005 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in Albertsons Companies by 26.6% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 6,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 1,379 shares during the period. Finally, Outfitter Financial LLC lifted its position in Albertsons Companies by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Outfitter Financial LLC now owns 62,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,233,000 after acquiring an additional 1,485 shares during the period. 56.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ACI opened at $28.35 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $22.46. The stock has a market cap of $13.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.03. Albertsons Companies has a 52 week low of $12.91 and a 52 week high of $30.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.80, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.46.

Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.21. Albertsons Companies had a return on equity of 107.72% and a net margin of 1.04%. Equities analysts anticipate that Albertsons Companies will post 2.25 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 26th were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 23rd. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. Albertsons Companies’s payout ratio is 12.35%.

About Albertsons Companies

Albertsons Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of food and drug stores in the United States. The company's food and drug retail stores offer grocery products, general merchandise, health and beauty care products, pharmacy, fuel, and other items and services. As of February 27, 2021, it operated 2,277 stores under various banners, including Albertsons, Safeway, Vons, Pavilions, Randalls, Tom Thumb, Carrs, Jewel-Osco, Acme, Shaw's, Star Market, United Supermarkets, Market Street, Haggen, Kings Food Markets, and Balducci's Food Lovers Market; and 1,727 pharmacies, 1,313 in-store branded coffee shops, 400 adjacent fuel centers, 22 distribution centers, and 20 manufacturing facilities, as well as various digital platforms.

