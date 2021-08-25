Alchemix (ALCX) Achieves Market Cap of $93.74 Million

Alchemix (CURRENCY:ALCX) traded down 8.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on August 25th. During the last week, Alchemix has traded down 7.8% against the dollar. One Alchemix coin can now be bought for $330.45 or 0.00692215 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Alchemix has a market cap of $93.74 million and approximately $3.87 million worth of Alchemix was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002095 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $26.04 or 0.00054553 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00003084 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.01 or 0.00014675 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002096 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.03 or 0.00052427 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $372.92 or 0.00781189 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $47.77 or 0.00100064 BTC.

Alchemix Profile

Alchemix is a coin. It was first traded on February 27th, 2021. Alchemix’s total supply is 716,507 coins and its circulating supply is 283,673 coins. Alchemix’s official Twitter account is @alchemixfi

According to CryptoCompare, “Alchemix Finance is a future-yield-backed synthetic asset platform and community DAO. The platform is designed to give users advances on their yield farming via a synthetic token that represents a fungible claim on any underlying collateral in the Alchemix protocol. The DAO will focus on funding projects that will help the Alchemix ecosystem grow, as well as the greater Ethereum community. “

Buying and Selling Alchemix

