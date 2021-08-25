Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) CIO Daniel J. Ryan Sells 10,000 Shares

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) CIO Daniel J. Ryan sold 10,000 shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.90, for a total transaction of $2,069,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE:ARE traded down $0.68 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $203.84. The stock had a trading volume of 750,696 shares, compared to its average volume of 880,023. The company has a current ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The business has a 50-day moving average of $194.83. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a 12 month low of $150.08 and a 12 month high of $209.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.31, a P/E/G ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.73.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $1.98. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a net margin of 45.83% and a return on equity of 6.46%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.82 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 7.78 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $1.12 per share. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%. This is a boost from Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s payout ratio is 61.37%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ARE shares. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a report on Monday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities to $20.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $205.00 to $222.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $171.71.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARE. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 77.3% in the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 156 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Tobam acquired a new position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. 80.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Alexandria Real Estate Equities

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc is an urban office real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, development, and redevelopment of life science and technology properties. The firm also provides a space for lease to the life science and technology industries, which are primarily located in AAA urban innovation cluster locations.

