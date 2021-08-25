Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) Shares Bought by Keebeck Alpha LP

Keebeck Alpha LP boosted its stake in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) by 253.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,920 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,139 shares during the quarter. Alexion Pharmaceuticals comprises 1.1% of Keebeck Alpha LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Keebeck Alpha LP’s holdings in Alexion Pharmaceuticals were worth $3,108,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 80.4% during the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 404 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional raised its stake in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 44.9% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 452 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. 82.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Alexion Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Alexion Pharmaceuticals stock remained flat at $$182.50 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,309,941. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 3.96 and a current ratio of 4.52. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $182.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.25. Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $99.91 and a one year high of $187.45.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ALXN. SVB Leerink increased their target price on Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $156.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Alexion Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $193.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised Alexion Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $205.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $161.89.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals Profile

Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops and commercializes various therapeutic products. The company offers ULTOMIRIS for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH) and atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome (aHUS); and SOLIRIS for the treatment of PNH, aHUS, generalized myasthenia gravis (gMG), and neuromyelitis optica spectrum disorder (NMOSD).

Further Reading: Penny Stocks, What You Need To Know

Receive News & Ratings for Alexion Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alexion Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.