Algonquin Power & Utilities (AQN) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

8/23/2021 – Algonquin Power & Utilities had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from C$20.00 to C$21.00. They now have a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

8/16/2021 – Algonquin Power & Utilities had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a C$18.00 price target on the stock.

8/16/2021 – Algonquin Power & Utilities had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC to C$22.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/13/2021 – Algonquin Power & Utilities was given a new C$16.50 price target on by analysts at CSFB. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

TSE AQN opened at C$19.85 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$19.25. Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. has a one year low of C$17.80 and a one year high of C$22.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 102.71. The firm has a market cap of C$12.29 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.76.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a portfolio of regulated and non-regulated generation, distribution, and transmission utility assets in Canada, the United States, Chile, and Bermuda. It generates and sells electrical energy through non-regulated renewable and clean energy power generation facilities.

