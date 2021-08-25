Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) Stock Holdings Cut by Broad Peak Investment Holdings Ltd.

Broad Peak Investment Holdings Ltd. trimmed its position in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 47.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 423,316 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 387,257 shares during the quarter. Alibaba Group accounts for approximately 7.7% of Broad Peak Investment Holdings Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Broad Peak Investment Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $96,000,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Camden National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 56.8% in the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 27,238 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,339,000 after buying an additional 9,866 shares during the last quarter. Conning Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 57.4% in the 1st quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 2,105 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $477,000 after buying an additional 768 shares during the last quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,001 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $907,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 373,134 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $84,600,000 after buying an additional 31,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 72.0% in the 1st quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,465 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $786,000 after buying an additional 1,450 shares during the last quarter. 29.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BABA. DZ Bank cut Alibaba Group from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $192.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Alibaba Group from $285.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 14th. TheStreet cut Alibaba Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Erste Group cut Alibaba Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $260.00 price objective on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $300.30.

Shares of Alibaba Group stock traded down $2.60 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $169.10. 25,920,574 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,341,744. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 1 year low of $152.80 and a 1 year high of $319.32. The stock has a market cap of $459.64 billion, a PE ratio of 20.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $201.92.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $16.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $14.86. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.92% and a net margin of 19.25%. The firm had revenue of $205.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $208.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $14.82 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 8.3 EPS for the current year.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing online and mobile marketplaces in retail and wholesale trade. It operates through the following business segments: Core Commerce; Cloud Computing; Digital Media and Entertainment; and Innovation Initiatives and Others. The Core Commerce segment comprises of platforms operating in retail and wholesale.

