Alimentation Couche-Tard’s (ATD.B) Outperform Rating Reiterated at CIBC

Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSE:ATD.B)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by equities researchers at CIBC in a report issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They presently have a C$54.00 price objective on the stock. CIBC’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 5.51% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Alimentation Couche-Tard from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from C$50.00 to C$59.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. National Bank Financial upped their target price on Alimentation Couche-Tard to C$54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Scotiabank upped their target price on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$56.00 to C$59.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$46.00 to C$48.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, TD Securities raised Alimentation Couche-Tard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from C$49.00 to C$54.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$53.93.

TSE ATD.B traded down C$0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching C$51.18. The stock had a trading volume of 173,794 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,322,490. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$48.14. The stock has a market cap of C$54.82 billion and a PE ratio of 16.64. Alimentation Couche-Tard has a 52-week low of C$36.03 and a 52-week high of C$52.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.55.

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc operates and licenses convenience stores. Its convenience stores sell tobacco products, grocery items, beverages, and fresh food offerings; road transportation fuel; and stationary energy, marine fuel, aviation fuel, and chemicals. The company operates its convenience store and road transportation fuel retailing chain under various banners, including Circle K, Couche-Tard, Holiday, Ingo, Mac's, Re.Store, and Topaz.

