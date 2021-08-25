Alitas Market Capitalization Hits $134.90 Million (ALT)

Alitas (CURRENCY:ALT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on August 25th. One Alitas coin can now be bought for approximately $2.25 or 0.00004598 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Alitas has traded up 1.3% against the dollar. Alitas has a market capitalization of $134.90 million and $865,351.00 worth of Alitas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48,897.71 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $646.14 or 0.01321410 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $164.61 or 0.00336641 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $78.59 or 0.00160718 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001217 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001637 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002039 BTC.

Steem Dollars (SBD) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.11 or 0.00016584 BTC.

Peercoin (PPC) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002176 BTC.

PRIZM (PZM) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000017 BTC.

About Alitas

Alitas is a coin. Alitas’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 60,000,000 coins. Alitas’ official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Altcoin is a crypto coin based on the OMNI protocol, issued on the Bitcoin blockchain as a coloured coin. “

Buying and Selling Alitas

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alitas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Alitas should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Alitas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

