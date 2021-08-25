All Sports Hits Market Cap of $26.15 Million (SOC)

All Sports (CURRENCY:SOC) traded 1.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on August 25th. One All Sports coin can currently be purchased for $0.0174 or 0.00000036 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, All Sports has traded up 0.9% against the U.S. dollar. All Sports has a total market cap of $26.15 million and approximately $3.07 million worth of All Sports was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002066 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.40 or 0.00054531 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00003096 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.19 or 0.00014845 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002067 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.01 or 0.00053708 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $378.52 or 0.00781734 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.75 or 0.00100673 BTC.

All Sports Coin Profile

All Sports (CRYPTO:SOC) is a coin. Its genesis date was January 18th, 2018. All Sports’ total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins. All Sports’ official website is www.allsportschain.com . All Sports’ official message board is medium.com/@allsports . All Sports’ official Twitter account is @allsportschain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The All Sports Platform focuses on the global online market and intends to build a network of prediction service system. In addition to building the underlying SDK based on the All Sports public blockchain, it also provides customised user-end applications, including but not limited to PC end, H5 webpage, App(iOS & Android), mini programmes. SOC is a asset ERC20 token built on the Ethereum network and is used as an utility token on the All Sports platform. “

All Sports Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as All Sports directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire All Sports should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase All Sports using one of the exchanges listed above.

