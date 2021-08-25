Alliancebernstein L.P. Acquires 261,327 Shares of Knoll, Inc. (NYSE:KNL)

Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Knoll, Inc. (NYSE:KNL) by 573.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 306,937 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 261,327 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 0.62% of Knoll worth $7,977,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of KNL. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Knoll in the first quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of Knoll in the first quarter valued at approximately $235,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Knoll by 8.3% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 17,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $286,000 after acquiring an additional 1,326 shares during the last quarter. HRT Financial LP bought a new position in shares of Knoll in the first quarter valued at approximately $286,000. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Knoll by 70.3% in the first quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 18,280 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $302,000 after acquiring an additional 7,545 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Knoll alerts:

NYSE:KNL opened at $25.04 on Wednesday. Knoll, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.86 and a 1 year high of $27.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $25.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of -113.82 and a beta of 2.04.

Knoll, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial and residential furniture, accessories, and coverings for the workplace and residential markets in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Office and Lifestyle segments.

Recommended Story: Hang Seng Index (HSI)

Receive News & Ratings for Knoll Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Knoll and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.