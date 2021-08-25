Alliancebernstein L.P. Acquires 4,208 Shares of 3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD)

Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in 3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD) by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 198,675 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,208 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 0.16% of 3D Systems worth $7,941,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DDD. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of 3D Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in 3D Systems during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new position in 3D Systems during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in 3D Systems during the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in 3D Systems during the first quarter valued at approximately $63,000. 65.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get 3D Systems alerts:

Shares of 3D Systems stock opened at $30.21 on Wednesday. 3D Systems Co. has a 52-week low of $4.60 and a 52-week high of $56.50. The stock has a market cap of $3.78 billion, a PE ratio of -61.65 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.69.

3D Systems (NYSE:DDD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The 3D printing company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.07. 3D Systems had a negative net margin of 9.27% and a negative return on equity of 0.33%. The company had revenue of $162.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $143.28 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.13) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 45.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that 3D Systems Co. will post 0.2 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Andrew Martin Johnson sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.80, for a total transaction of $103,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey A. Graves purchased 4,260 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $29.37 per share, with a total value of $125,116.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

DDD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of 3D Systems in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of 3D Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Craig Hallum cut shares of 3D Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. TheStreet raised shares of 3D Systems from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of 3D Systems from $24.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.86.

About 3D Systems

3D Systems Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of comprehensive three-dimensional printing solutions. It offers a comprehensive range of 3D printers, materials, software, haptic design tools, 3D scanners, and virtual surgical simulators. The company was founded by Charles W. Hull in 1986 and is headquartered in Rock Hill, SC.

See Also: What is a capital gain?



Receive News & Ratings for 3D Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3D Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.