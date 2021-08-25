Alliancebernstein L.P. Acquires 5,290 Shares of LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP)

Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP) by 3.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 174,242 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,290 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 0.26% of LiveRamp worth $8,163,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in LiveRamp in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in LiveRamp in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in LiveRamp by 970.8% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,262 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in LiveRamp in the first quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its stake in LiveRamp by 49.1% in the first quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 2,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 822 shares in the last quarter. 84.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get LiveRamp alerts:

Several brokerages have commented on RAMP. TheStreet downgraded shares of LiveRamp from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of LiveRamp in a research report on Friday, August 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on shares of LiveRamp from $100.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of LiveRamp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of LiveRamp from $93.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. LiveRamp has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.33.

Shares of RAMP opened at $45.26 on Wednesday. LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.50 and a 12 month high of $87.38. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a PE ratio of -58.02 and a beta of 1.13.

LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.10. LiveRamp had a negative net margin of 11.06% and a negative return on equity of 5.81%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. will post 0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LiveRamp Company Profile

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc operates as a global technology company. It is engaged in providing identity platform leveraged by brands and partners to deliver innovative products and exceptional experiences. The firm’s identifyLink connects people, data and devices across the digital and physical world, powering the people-based marketing revolution and allowing consumers to safely connect with brands and products.

See Also: What Does a Sell-Side Analyst Rating Mean?

Receive News & Ratings for LiveRamp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LiveRamp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.