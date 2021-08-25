Alliancebernstein L.P. Acquires 65,270 Shares of Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI)

Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI) by 58.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 176,712 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 65,270 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 0.24% of Owens & Minor worth $7,480,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Owens & Minor by 7.1% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 9,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 652 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Owens & Minor by 8.6% during the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 8,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 681 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Owens & Minor during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in Owens & Minor during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Owens & Minor by 3.9% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 30,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,135,000 after purchasing an additional 1,135 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.50% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Michael Wayne Lowry sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.63, for a total value of $193,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Christopher M. Lowery sold 52,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.07, for a total transaction of $2,447,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 293,074 shares in the company, valued at $13,794,993.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 195,874 shares of company stock worth $8,015,379 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.65% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Owens & Minor from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. boosted their target price on shares of Owens & Minor from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Owens & Minor from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Owens & Minor from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Owens & Minor from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.22.

OMI stock opened at $37.52 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 0.61. Owens & Minor, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.74 and a twelve month high of $49.16. The company has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a PE ratio of 11.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 0.24. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $42.41.

Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.07. Owens & Minor had a net margin of 2.48% and a return on equity of 45.79%. The business had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 37.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Owens & Minor, Inc. will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.002 per share. This represents a $0.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. Owens & Minor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.44%.

About Owens & Minor

Owens & Minor, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare solutions. It operates through the Global Solutions and Global Products segments. The Global Solutions segment comprises of United States distribution, outsourced logistics, and value-added services business. The Global Products segment manufactures and sources medical surgical products through the production and kitting operations.

