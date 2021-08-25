Alliancebernstein L.P. Acquires 77,828 Shares of Primo Water Co. (NYSE:PRMW)

Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Primo Water Co. (NYSE:PRMW) by 21.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 448,397 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 77,828 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 0.28% of Primo Water worth $7,502,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC bought a new position in Primo Water during the first quarter valued at $170,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in Primo Water during the first quarter valued at $182,000. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in Primo Water by 5.6% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 11,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after acquiring an additional 607 shares during the last quarter. Hilton Capital Management LLC increased its position in Primo Water by 7.9% during the first quarter. Hilton Capital Management LLC now owns 11,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after acquiring an additional 859 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HBK Sorce Advisory LLC increased its position in Primo Water by 7.1% during the first quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 13,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after acquiring an additional 896 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Primo Water from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Primo Water from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Primo Water in a report on Friday, June 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Primo Water from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Primo Water from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.71.

NYSE:PRMW opened at $17.23 on Wednesday. Primo Water Co. has a 1-year low of $12.39 and a 1-year high of $17.85. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -172.30 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

Primo Water (NYSE:PRMW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17. Primo Water had a negative net margin of 0.87% and a positive return on equity of 6.28%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Primo Water Co. will post 0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 18th. Primo Water’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.55%.

Primo Water Profile

Primo Water Corp. engages in the manufacture, process, and distribution of beverages. It operates through the following segments: North America, Rest of World, and All Other. The North America segment offers bottled water, water filtration, and coffee services to customers in North America. The Rest of World segment provides bottled water, water filtration, and coffee services to customers in Europe and Israel.

