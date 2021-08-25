Alliancebernstein L.P. Boosts Holdings in Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI)

Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) by 8.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 75,738 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 5,945 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 0.17% of Itron worth $7,572,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Itron by 22.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,560,455 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $670,234,000 after buying an additional 1,393,163 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Itron by 64.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,782,651 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $246,682,000 after purchasing an additional 1,092,316 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in Itron by 53.8% during the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 956,152 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $84,765,000 after purchasing an additional 334,435 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd lifted its holdings in Itron by 64.2% during the first quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 898,083 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $79,615,000 after purchasing an additional 351,091 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Itron by 39.2% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 832,468 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $73,798,000 after purchasing an additional 234,533 shares in the last quarter. 90.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ITRI. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Itron from $127.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Raymond James raised shares of Itron from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $98.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Itron from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Itron from $103.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Itron from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $100.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, August 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $98.40.

In other Itron news, Director Thomas S. Glanville sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.31, for a total transaction of $198,620.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,779 shares in the company, valued at $772,532.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, SVP John F. Marcolini sold 342 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.19, for a total transaction of $33,580.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 5,371 shares of company stock worth $522,747 in the last 90 days. 1.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of ITRI opened at $80.85 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $91.60. Itron, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $53.49 and a fifty-two week high of $122.31. The company has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion, a PE ratio of -152.54, a PEG ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.20). Itron had a positive return on equity of 8.43% and a negative net margin of 1.17%. The business had revenue of $489.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $531.53 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.03 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Itron, Inc. will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Itron, Inc is a technology and services company, which engages in the provision of solutions that measure, manage, and analyze energy and water use. It operates through the following segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment includes hardware products used for measurement, control, or sensing that do not have communications capability embedded for use with its broader Itron systems.

