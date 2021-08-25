Alliancebernstein L.P. Boosts Position in Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM)

Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM) by 3.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 182,172 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,720 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 0.14% of Select Medical worth $7,699,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC boosted its position in Select Medical by 79.6% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,015 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Select Medical in the first quarter valued at $37,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of Select Medical in the first quarter valued at $39,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Select Medical in the first quarter valued at $68,000. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Select Medical in the second quarter valued at $120,000. Institutional investors own 74.61% of the company’s stock.

SEM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Select Medical from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Benchmark upped their target price on Select Medical from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Select Medical from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Select Medical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Select Medical has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.20.

In other news, Director Bryan C. Cressey sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.38, for a total value of $423,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 53,799 shares in the company, valued at $2,280,001.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CEO David S. Chernow sold 139,550 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.14, for a total value of $5,043,337.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 209,550 shares of company stock valued at $7,832,937 over the last 90 days. 18.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Select Medical stock opened at $32.41 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.38. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.98. Select Medical Holdings Co. has a 52 week low of $18.24 and a 52 week high of $43.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

Select Medical (NYSE:SEM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The health services provider reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.62. Select Medical had a return on equity of 32.52% and a net margin of 7.17%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Select Medical Holdings Co. will post 3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. Select Medical’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.46%.

About Select Medical

Select Medical Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiary, Select Medical Corporation, operates critical illness recovery hospitals, rehabilitation hospitals, outpatient rehabilitation clinics, and occupational health centers in the United States. The company's Critical Illness Recovery Hospital segment consists of hospitals that provide services for heart failure, infectious disease, respiratory failure and pulmonary disease, surgery requiring prolonged recovery, renal disease, neurological events, and trauma.

