Alliancebernstein L.P. Boosts Stock Position in Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE)

Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE) by 40.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 120,317 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 34,371 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 0.24% of Haemonetics worth $8,018,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Haemonetics in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Haemonetics by 7,350.0% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 298 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Haemonetics in the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Haemonetics in the first quarter worth approximately $195,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Haemonetics in the first quarter worth approximately $210,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Haemonetics stock opened at $61.10 on Wednesday. Haemonetics Co. has a 52 week low of $49.26 and a 52 week high of $142.11. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.63. The firm has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.88, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a current ratio of 3.00, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.05. Haemonetics had a return on equity of 17.51% and a net margin of 7.14%. On average, research analysts expect that Haemonetics Co. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on HAE. Zacks Investment Research raised Haemonetics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. started coverage on Haemonetics in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Haemonetics from $83.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Barrington Research lowered their price objective on Haemonetics from $91.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price objective on shares of Haemonetics in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Haemonetics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.50.

In related news, CEO Christopher Simon sold 2,715 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.09, for a total value of $149,569.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 5,468 shares of company stock worth $308,995. Corporate insiders own 1.44% of the company’s stock.

Haemonetics Corporation, a healthcare company, provides medical products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Plasma, Blood Center, and Hospital. The company offers automated plasma collection devices, related disposables, and software, including NexSys PCS and PCS2 plasmapheresis equipment and related disposables and intravenous solutions, as well as integrated information technology platforms for plasma customers to manage their donors, operations, and supply chain; and NexLynk DMS donor management system.

