Alliancebernstein L.P. Boosts Stock Position in Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK)

Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK) by 5.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 140,700 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,800 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 0.11% of Upwork worth $8,201,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of UPWK. Credit Agricole S A lifted its position in shares of Upwork by 118.9% during the 1st quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Upwork in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in Upwork in the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its holdings in Upwork by 301.5% in the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 2,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 1,565 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tuttle Tactical Management purchased a new position in Upwork in the 1st quarter worth approximately $202,000. 59.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UPWK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Upwork from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. BTIG Research boosted their price target on Upwork from $65.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, MKM Partners boosted their price target on Upwork from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.44.

NASDAQ:UPWK opened at $43.07 on Wednesday. Upwork Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.09 and a 1 year high of $64.49. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $51.29. The company has a market cap of $5.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -215.35 and a beta of 2.00.

In other news, CEO Hayden Brown sold 30,524 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.90, for a total transaction of $1,462,099.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 673,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,277,654.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Eric Gilpin sold 3,324 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.77, for a total value of $135,519.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 66,051 shares of company stock worth $3,105,255. Corporate insiders own 9.20% of the company’s stock.

Upwork, Inc operates an online marketplace that enables businesses to find, hire, and pay freelancers for short-term and longer-term projects. Its marketplace offerings include Upwork Basic, Upwork Plus, Upwork Business, Upwork Enterprise, and Upwork Payroll. The company was founded by Odysseas Tsatalos and Efstratios Karamanlakis in December 2013 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

