Alliancebernstein L.P. Buys Shares of 269,436 Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPB)

Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPB) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 269,436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $7,396,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 2.36% of Mid Penn Bancorp at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MPB. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Mid Penn Bancorp by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 35,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $962,000 after purchasing an additional 857 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Mid Penn Bancorp by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 422,649 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,331,000 after purchasing an additional 56,719 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Mid Penn Bancorp by 32.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Mid Penn Bancorp by 54.7% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 36,792 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $806,000 after purchasing an additional 13,013 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its position in shares of Mid Penn Bancorp by 82.5% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 10,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 4,700 shares during the period. 20.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ MPB opened at $26.41 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market cap of $301.87 million, a PE ratio of 6.82 and a beta of 0.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $27.06. Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.20 and a 52-week high of $29.87.

Mid Penn Bancorp (NASDAQ:MPB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.31. Mid Penn Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.43% and a net margin of 24.69%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.97 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 9th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.03%. Mid Penn Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 25.81%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MPB. Stephens began coverage on Mid Penn Bancorp in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mid Penn Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded Mid Penn Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th.

Mid Penn Bancorp Profile

Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Mid Penn Bank, which engages in the provision of commercial banking and financial services. It offers checking and savings accounts, deposits, debit and credit cards, mortgages, loans, cash management, trust and investment services, electronic banking, and wealth management solutions.

