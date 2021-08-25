Alliancebernstein L.P. Cuts Stake in FVCBankcorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FVCB)

Alliancebernstein L.P. decreased its holdings in FVCBankcorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FVCB) by 4.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 442,997 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,253 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 3.25% of FVCBankcorp worth $7,646,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FVCB. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of FVCBankcorp by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 717,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,422,000 after purchasing an additional 52,387 shares in the last quarter. Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in FVCBankcorp by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 854,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,800,000 after buying an additional 25,841 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in FVCBankcorp by 212.4% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 36,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $532,000 after buying an additional 24,597 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in FVCBankcorp by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 174,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,029,000 after buying an additional 15,902 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in FVCBankcorp by 147.6% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 25,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,000 after buying an additional 15,369 shares during the period. 29.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:FVCB opened at $19.56 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $18.53. FVCBankcorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.35 and a 12 month high of $20.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market cap of $267.62 million, a PE ratio of 14.17 and a beta of 0.40.

FVCBankcorp (NASDAQ:FVCB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.04. FVCBankcorp had a net margin of 27.86% and a return on equity of 10.18%. On average, equities research analysts expect that FVCBankcorp, Inc. will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of FVCBankcorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of FVCBankcorp from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd.

About FVCBankcorp

FVCBankcorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. The firm also also offer online banking, mobile banking, and a remote deposit service. It serves small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, non-profit organizations and associations, and investors living and working in and near its service area.

