Alliancebernstein L.P. Decreases Holdings in MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR)

Alliancebernstein L.P. trimmed its holdings in shares of MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR) by 6.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,261 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 866 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 0.13% of MicroStrategy worth $8,147,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MicroStrategy by 40.0% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 105 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of MicroStrategy by 20.6% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 193 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of MicroStrategy by 28.0% in the 1st quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 160 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of MicroStrategy by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 419 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of MicroStrategy in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. 52.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MSTR. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on MicroStrategy from $700.00 to $540.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. William Blair began coverage on MicroStrategy in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. dropped their price target on MicroStrategy from $450.00 to $360.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price target on MicroStrategy from $920.00 to $780.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded MicroStrategy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $719.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $501.56.

NASDAQ MSTR opened at $715.50 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.78, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $634.67. MicroStrategy Incorporated has a 12-month low of $136.89 and a 12-month high of $1,315.00. The firm has a market cap of $6.97 billion, a PE ratio of -16.52 and a beta of 1.45.

In related news, CFO Phong Le sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $643.08, for a total value of $6,430,800.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,430,800. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Wei-Ming Shao sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $743.71, for a total value of $743,710.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,850 shares of company stock worth $18,427,185 in the last quarter. 25.85% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MicroStrategy Profile

MicroStrategy Incorporated provides enterprise analytics software and services worldwide. It offers MicroStrategy 2021, an enterprise platform, which provides a modern analytics experience by delivering insights across multiple devices to users via hyperintelligence products, visualization and reporting capabilities, mobility features, and custom applications developed on the platform; analysts and data scientists with seamless access to trusted, governed data directly within their tools; and APIs and gateways, multiple deployment options, enterprise semantic graph, scalability, and security.

